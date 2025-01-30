Bridgerton season 4 spoilers: New Nicola Coughlan teases

We are very-much well-aware of the fact that Bridgerton season 4 is not going to be coming on the air for a rather long time. Yet, Netflix is planning some events in the months to come! The streaming service, for example, is using Valentine’s Day to hold a virtual fan event.

Leading up to that, though, why not hear a little more about what is ahead for Penelope? With that, it makes perfect sense to turn things over here to Nicola Coughlan.

Speaking recently to Gold Derby about the road ahead this season, the actress noted that parenthood will be a big part of things for Penelope and Colin:

I’ve got a super cute baby that is my doppelganger. When I saw the baby, I was like, ‘That looks so like me.’

The actress also noted that moving forward, you are going to of course see part of the show look and feel different, which is really not that much of a surprise all things considered. Just remember for a moment here that every season of this show is designed to look and feel different. The primary focus of the fourth season is going to be all about Benedict’s relationship with newcomer Sophie Baek, someone who will allow him to better understand what he wants out of his life. We recognize that he has had a little bit of confusion in regards to this for a certain part of his adult life and yet, that may be coming somewhat to a close.

Now, let’s just hope that there is a near-constant stream of further intel between now and whenever we get a premiere date, which may not happen for the rest of the calendar year.

What are you hoping to see from Penelope and Colin moving into Bridgerton season 4 at Netflix?

