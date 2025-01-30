Saturday Night Live: Bowen Yang on 50th anniversary special

As many of you may be aware at this point, the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary special is coming out on February 16. Is this going to be one of the biggest TV events of all time? Let’s just say that for now, that certainly feels likely!

So what is this special going to feature? Well, it goes without saying there will be a lot of cameos from former hosts and cast members, and there could be a handful of big-time performances well. It’s a fun thing to anticipate, but that does not mean that any of the current cast members know much of anything yet.

Speaking to Deadline, for example, Bowen Yang indicated that he has yet to hear much of anything from executive producer Lorne Michaels in a definitive sense as to what is to come:

“I’m just excited that it’s gonna be a true holistic celebration of 50 years of the show. I mean we’re having such a wide swath of performers and people who have been impacted by the show and people whose careers got started because of the show. I’m just excited for the concert on the 14th. And I just think it’s been a nice moment of pause and reflection, and the documentaries that have come out on Peacock have been really wonderful.

“But also the headline is, no one knows what’s going to happen because the plan is still all in Lorne’s head. So, I think we’re still all just waiting with bated breath on what it will be because the shape is still coming together.”

Is there a great chance that Lorne has already talked to a ton of people? You better believe so! We’re sure that he is already putting whatever he can to ensure that things are set up and schedules are clear. This special could be a ratings hit like no other … or at least so we hope.

What do you think we are going to see during the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary special?

