Saturday Night Live cold open: Lin-Manuel Miranda & Hamilton!

Did the latest Saturday Night Live cold open deliver something next-level? Well, we did not expect the Declaration of Independence. Also, we do not expect to see Lin-Manuel Miranda turn up as Alexander Hamilton in a spoof of his popular musical.

Now, we should note that the multi-hyphenate has appeared on SNL in the past, mostly in the midst of his musical’s popularity. Here, he started off with a little bit of a rap before James Austin Johnson turned up as Donald Trump in order to talk about trying to become a King. Basically, another way to riff on current events.

In a lot of ways, we do think that this cold open represents what the show is trying to do in a new era of Trump. How do you spoof him at this point? So many things have already been done time and time again.

The biggest problem we had with this entire sketch was that for the vast majority of it, Miranda was stuck standing in one place — though it did get a bit funny when Johnson deliberately walked over to him in the attempt to get him to break. He almost did, but not so much.

Ironically, the most relevant part of the sketch was seeing “Trump” talk about the price of eggs and just how hard it is at this point to try and bring them down — one of those things that there is not going to be a quick solution to by any means.

We know already

The next four years are going to be exhausting when it comes to Trump spoofs; yet, at the same time we will celebrate whatever moment we can to get a big-name performer show up and at least try to do something to spice things up a little bit.

What did you think about the latest Saturday Night Live cold open for the week?

