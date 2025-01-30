When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 5: More on Fiona return

For those of you who have not heard already, When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 5 is going to feature the return of Kayla Wallace as Fiona. We know that she’s been pretty busy these days on Landman but at the same time, there’s still a spot for her in Hope Valley.

So what exactly brings the character back? Well, let’s just say that a new sneak peek right now gives you a much better sense of that!

If you head over to the official Hallmark Channel YouTube page, you can see a When Calls the Heart sneak peek that features Fiona coming back in town — as it turns out, though, she’s not alone! You are also going to see here a young heiress who actually has a lot in common with Elizabeth, including that she wants to become a schoolteacher herself. Is there a chance that Erin Krakow’s character ends up becoming some sort of a mentor? Well, at this point, we do think that there is a reasonable chance this ends up being the case.

Now, we can’t speak to just how long Wallace will be around, especially since she is a series regular over on the aforementioned Paramount+ show and that is going to be a top priority. At this point, we’re just grateful that she is here for however long she is available. Clearly, Fiona is always going to have ties to Hope Valley, just as Wallace will to the greater sure family. It certainly helps, of course, when you are married to one of the series stars in Kevin McGarry (Nathan).

(For those wondering, Landman has yet to be renewed for a season 2, but it feels like a sure thing.)

