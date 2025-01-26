When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 5: Undercover Nathan

Sometimes, it can be hard to set the stage for a When Calls the Heart episode in just two words. That is not the case here. As we get prepared for season 12 episode 5 titled “Mom’s the Word” next week, isn’t “undercover Nathan” enough to get you stoked?

Of course, we are more than excited for the idea of seeing Kevin McGarry doing something a little different. If you are an actor in general, one of the things that we know is always exciting is an opportunity to stretch yourself a little bit. Here, Kevin gets the chance to do that in the comfort of an established show, which is a pretty rare gift.

Rest assured, there are going to be a lot of other opportunities for some other heartwarming stories. Below, you can see the full When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 5 synopsis to get some more information all about what is ahead:

Elizabeth develops a new method of teaching; Nathan goes undercover; a familiar face returns to Hope Valley with an unlucky heiress in tow; Lucas and Lee face their differences.

Are Lucas and Lee going to get on the same page? We certainly think that they should, mostly because this is one of the few real entry points for Lucas within the rest of the Hope Valley world at this point. This is without a doubt one of the big struggles that we are seeing within the show right now — we love the idea of him as the Governor, but how do we keep finding ways to include him with everyone else? At least we are also getting a good storyline with him and Edie, right?

