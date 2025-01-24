When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 4 video: A secret dance

As many of you may be aware at this point, When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 4 is poised to arrive on Hallmark Channel in two days. Are you ready for what is to come here?

We know that the series does have a tendency to throw some of his characters into awkward situations, and this is certainly going to be true for Elizabeth. After all, what does she do when she learns that there is a dance party being held … but that Allie wants to keep it a secret from Nathan?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some additional TV reviews!

If you head over to Parade Magazine, you can see a sneak peek for this When Calls the Heart episode that was all about Allie wanting to practice for her big event. However, she’s not just into the idea of doing some sort of old-school waltz; instead, her goal here is to learn the Charleston or some other “modern” dances of the time … and she also wants Elizabeth to teach her! How much does she even know?

There is also another reason why this particular story stands out, and that is tied very much to how the community is going to react in the event they find out. Why else would everyone need to keep this a secret? Well, it really does feel pretty darn clear at this point and we do not think there is any real reason to think otherwise. The town could fight against these sort of dances in a way that comes straight out of Footloose.

Ultimately, we have a hard time imagining that this entire episode is going to play out without Nathan learning about this dance … but how is he going to react?

Related – Be sure to learn more insight on the next When Calls the Heart episode

What do you think we’re going to be seeing as we move into When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







