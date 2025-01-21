When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 4 video: Dance ‘lessons’

As we get ourselves prepared to see When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 4 on Hallmark Channel this weekend, dance is a central theme. After all, Allie’s birthday may bring about a big dance all across Hope Valley, and that could lead to discussion and even controversy.

After all, let’s just say that there are a number of residents of the community who are a little afraid of change. Seeing a lot of teenagers in particular dancing is going to go against what they think of as acceptable behavior, which of course makes us think of a plot of a certain movie. We’re sure there is going to be at least some sort of resolution to all of this, and it is not really the thing that we want to focus on here.

Instead, why not shift over to the Elizabeth – Nathan front? We do know that they are among the reasons why a lot of people are watching, and there is some good stuff ahead that is all about the two of them.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new When Calls the Heart sneak peek where the two have a brief conversation about dancing — we learn a little bit here about some lessons Erin Krakow’s character had when she was much younger, and then also a lovely little routine for her and her Mountie beau.

While this is a great little scene for some fans of this relationship, we do think that it sets the table for something more at the same time. Just remember here that Nathan is going to struggle here with watching Allie get older — so what will the endgame be there? We do think he will come to handle it, but it could be difficult.

