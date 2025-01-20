When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 4: No more dancing?

Based on the promo for what is ahead on When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 4, it is easy to have some takeaways. So what is the primary focus going to be here?

Well, here’s the crazy thing: A lot of it may be about dancing. Or, to be more specific, some of the residents’ feelings about Allie wanting to have a dance-themed birthday party that leads to a lot of teenagers busting a move.

Now, is much of this outcry overblown? Well, we tend to think that the amount of stories that have been told about this already tell you most of what you need to know. These sort of dramatic reactions are good for TV and also give something more characters to overcome. Dancing isn’t harming anyone! We actually just view it in some ways as a stand-in for something that we have seen in various forms for decades: A fear of change. Hope Valley has experienced a lot of that already in between the radio and Lucas being Governor, but this is something different given that it is visual and right in front of everyone. That means it is something that has to be dealt with a little more in direction fashion.

In general, we do think that this dance-themed story is going to be wrapped up within this episode, and largely for one simple reason: There is not really any reason for the show to go any further with it beyond this particular hour. Aren’t there enough other stories that merit attention?

(As an aside to everything mentioned above, remember that this storyline with Allie is also going to feature Nathan struggling with the idea that she is getting older and how he should adjust to that.)

