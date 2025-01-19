When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 4: Nathan’s struggle

The arrival of When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 4 next weekend is going to bring with it a wide array of emotions. Where do we even start here?

Well, let’s get perhaps the most emotional part of this story out of the way here first — Nathan is going to be struggling with change. Or, at the very least change that comes with Allie getting older. This is a process that can take a great deal of time.

If you do want to get some more insight on what is ahead, check out the full When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 4 synopsis below:

Elizabeth helps Allie plan a birthday dance, and Nathan struggles with Allie growing up. Rosemary and Bill team up again to investigate a train robbery. Lucas lends Edie a hand.

Of course, we do think that Nathan is going to be able to handle this in time, mostly because he is already dealing with quite a bit of change of his own! After all, his relationship with Elizabeth is still relatively new, and he has to also recognize the impact that it has on those around him.

As for another relationship…

What are we going to be seeing here regarding Edie and Lucas? We know that she has come into the show with her own professional priorities, but we certainly think that some personal feelings could end up emerging in due time, as well. All of this is a direct consequence of spending time with Lucas, who we know is a charming and single guy who could also challenge her on some intellectual levels. This could potentially be a different romance than we see on this show often and personally, we’d be all for it.

