When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 4 spoilers: Birthday dance

In a little over one week’s time, When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 4 will be officially arriving on Hallmark Channel. What more can we say about it now?

For starters, the title for this particular hour is “Dancing Teens” and at the forefront of it may be a rather relatable story for a lot of people — watching their children get older. You spend so much of your adult life looking to care for someone; while you may take pride in their independence, at the same time it can be difficult! You may still want to feel wanted or needed and you’re just not ready. This may at least be the position that we are going to be seeing Nathan in when it comes to Allie.

To get a few more details on what is ahead here, check out the full When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 4 synopsis below:

Elizabeth helps Allie plan a birthday dance, and Nathan struggles with Allie growing up. Rosemary and Bill team up again to investigate a train robbery. Lucas lends Edie a hand.

Now, there is no question at all in our mind that getting to see Rosemary and Bill together should be really fun — however, there’s no guarantee that we’re actually going to see them get the results they want! The Lucas storyline is exciting to us mostly as someone who does want to see him find love and in theory, we know there is potential for him and Edie — even if there is not all that much that has been publicly said about her yet. We are just in a spot where we are going to enjoy any glimmer of hope that we possibly can.

