When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 3: Earl Wyatt’s return

This weekend on Hallmark Channel you will have a chance to see When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 3 and with that, a pretty deep dive into the past.

We know that one of the things that has long been important to the producers of the show is making sure Hope Valley feels like a real community and a big part of that is simply bringing a number of familiar faces over the years. Ultimately, it doesn’t quite matter if you have not seen them for a long span of time. Take, for example, Earl Wyatt.

If you head over to the aforementioned network’s official YouTube page, you can see a sneak preview for what is ahead featuring this character. Once upon a time Earl was cruel to Opal and yet now, he comes out saying that he is a changed man and far from who he was once upon a time.

So, is this truly the case? Well, that remains to be seen here, especially since a lot of his behavior could be tied to him forming a bond with Allie, who seems to be interested in him based on what little we see here.

Is there a clue in the episode title?

Well, this is where we would remind you that this installment is named “All That Glitters,” which may be a reference to the famed expression that there may not be something golden on the other side. There is a real chance that we’re looking at someone putting on a front … but who knows? One of the things that we have seen over the years is that characters can change within the world of When Calls the Heart — also, a lot of these people are young.

What do you think we are going to be seeing across When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 3 when it airs?

