When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 3 promo: A coin mystery!

We know that When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 3 is coming this weekend over on Hallmark Channel — what can you expect?

Well, if we are to look at the story ahead here based solely on the promo last night, it looks like quite a caper is coming! What is at the center of it? Well, let’s put that in rather simple terms: It is really all about a coin. Or, to be perhaps more specific, a potentially valuable one that seemingly inspires this show’s version of an old-timey noir.

Just from the vantage point of fun alone, we certainly think that you are going to get a ton of it from start to finish here — and that includes Elizabeth and Rosemary doing a little bit of undercover work when the two realize that something is amiss in Hope Valley.

Will there be something more serious in here at some point?

Well, let’s just say that the simple answer here is that there probably will, but there is no incentive for the producers to share that right now. The relationship between Nathan and Elizabeth will continue to advance, and we are curious if something more will build for Lucas and Edie.

In general, though, how much can they continue to tie Lucas into everything else in Hope Valley? That is something that When Calls the Heart has struggled with on some level ever since he became Governor, mostly since he cannot tie all of his singular interests to that community and he of course has to concentrate some of his attention elsewhere as well.

Given that there are still a lot of stories still to go this season, be prepared for a lot of changes. We just think the whole coin mystery will be resolved soon enough.

