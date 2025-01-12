When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 3: Several secrets?

Next week on Hallmark Channel you are going to have a great chance to see When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 3 arrive. What will the story be? Well, we do think that this entire hour could be a classic case of TV secrets running totally amok.

For the time being, let’s just start off by discussing what we can at least say for now. The title for this story is “All That Glitters,” and there is quite a bit that you can say thematically all about that already. We could be looking at a story about false expectations, a betrayal, or even something deeper! Odds are, the parties involved here could be facing emotional moments aplenty here; then again, isn’t this the sort of thing that When Calls the Heart tends to do best.

To get a few more details now, be sure to check out the full season 12 episode 3 synopsis below:

Elizabeth and Nathan uncover Oliver’s secret. Rosemary worries Lee has a secret of his own. Allie’s interest is piqued when Earl Wyatt returns to town.

The Earl Wyatt story is beneficial mostly for diehard fans; meanwhile, for those watching and/or living in the moment, the Oliver story could be interesting just on the basis of how he has been presented so far this season. The show has made him out to be a Mountie in training who seems to be quite clumsy and has plenty of flaws; what more could be here? That remains to be seen, just as it does how much this secret could shape the long-term future. (Then again, you could say the same exact thing about Rosemary and Lee.)

What do you think we are going to see moving into the story of When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 3?

