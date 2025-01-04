When Calls the Heart season 12: Another Erin Krakow tease

Can you believe that tomorrow night on Hallmark Channel, you are officially going to have a chance to see the When Calls the Heart premiere? Season 12 is right around the corner and of course, there are a number of different big moments you can expect to see.

At the center of the story moving forward, though, is something that we have known about quite clearly or a while long: The relationship between Elizabeth and Nathan. These two are finally together, so of course the network and the producers are going to amplify their romance whenever they can! That includes the key art above, which sets the tone for everything that we are going to see moving forward.

If you head over to Instagram, you can get a reminder from star / executive producer Erin Krakow that as romantic as things may look in the key art, they were decidedly less so during the photo shoot. She and Kevin McGarry made many a goofy facial expression while putting the art together, and it is all this grand reminder of how much working on this show may include a certain amount of silly fun.

What obstacles are ahead for these characters moving forward?

Well, a lot of it is going to begin with Elizabeth and Nathan taking on something from Jack’s past — in other words, the season 11 finale cliffhanger. This will occupy at least a little bit of time within the first episode, but we are going to have to wait and see if it plays a role beyond that. The two are going to enjoy themselves in the moment, but we’re sure that they are going to think about the future at the same time.

