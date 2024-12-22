When Calls the Heart season 12 premiere spoilers: New details!

For those who are not aware as of yet, the When Calls the Heart season 12 premiere is coming to Hallmark Channel soon! How much so? Think Sunday, January 5 — that is when you are going to see an episode titled “The Mountie Way,” one that easily should set the tone for what the rest of the story is going to look like.

So while you wait for this installment to air, why not go ahead and share a few more details? Let’s just say that for now, we are more than happy to!

While the When Calls the Heart season 12 premiere synopsis below does not tip anything off when it comes to the Nathan – Elizabeth cliffhanger, there is a ton of stuff to be excited for at present:

Change is in the air in Hope Valley. As Elizabeth starts the new school year, she receives a sentimental surprise, just in time to welcome her newest students – her son, Little Jack (Hyland Goodrich), and Dr. Faith Carter’s (Andrea Brooks) daughter, Lily Watson (Chloe McKinnon, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever). Nathan (McGarry) trains Oliver Garrett (Jacob Shoemay, A Million Little Things), a new-to-town Mountie cadet. When Lucas (McNally) enlists Lee (Smith) to work on an important project, Lee and Rosemary (Hutton) must make a landmark decision. As Angela (Vienna Leacock, Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas) begins to look at colleges, the Canfields (Viv Leacock and Natasha Burnett, Legend of the Lost Locket) face the possibility that she may soon be leaving home. Elizabeth’s relationship with Nathan brings her closer to his adoptive daughter, Allie (Jaeda Lily Miller, Christmas in Evergreen). A new comic book becomes a hit with Hope Valley’s youngest residents.

While there is some change happening within Hope Valley, at the same time prepare for a few things to stay the same, both thematically and emotionally. This is one of those shows that clearly knows both what it is and what viewers expect — they see no real reason to change that up.

