When Calls the Heart season 12 promo: A brand-new era

Did you know that we are just three weeks away from the When Calls the Heart season 12 premiere on Hallmark Channel? We hope that you’re ready for a story that could bring almost anything and everything to the table.

So where do we even start here? Well, this new season is poised to deliver some good stuff when it comes to Nathan and Elizabeth’s relationship, and there is some scuttlebutt that Lucas will have a new potential love in his life, as well.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TV reviews!

If you head over to the official When Calls the Heart Instagram page, you can get a further indicator of what is coming in a new promo. While there is some romance hype in here, it seems like the real goal here above all else is to simply hype up the ever-changing times in Hope Valley. We are moving more and more into the Roaring Twenties, and with that comes rapid changes in technology, fashion, and a whole lot more. While nothing in the world of this show is immediate, we imagine elements of it becoming more and more apparent as the episodes go by. A radio show could be a prominent story this season, and you certainly see some new outfits and dances in the preview. Also, some new faces! While Melissa Gilbert is the most talked-about guest star this season, she will not be the only one.

In the end, we’re just glad that the series is back in January — it has been a while since it aired in this spot, and this is when a lot of viewers tend to come out.

Related – Be sure to get a few more details on When Calls the Heart season 12, including the Lucas storyline

What do you most want to see moving into When Calls the Heart season 12 when it airs?

What storyline are you the most excited to check out here? Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







