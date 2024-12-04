When Calls the Heart season 12: More on Lucas love interest

If you have followed along the various reports leading up to When Calls the Heart season 12 over at Hallmark Channel, then you may have heard a Lucas love interest may be coming. Want to learn a little bit more about the part now?

While there may not necessarily be much in the way of official casting news out there yet, a report from TVLine notes that the new season, per a Hallmark rep, will introduce “a lawyer who has inherited her uncle’s cattle ranch near Hope Valley butts heads with Lucas over community policy. And then throughout the season, we’ll see a friendship develop — and possibly some sparks.”

Does this feel on the surface like the right person for Lucas? You can argue so in terms of ambition. Also, we wouldn’t be shocked at all if the producers wanted to throw a cattle ranch into the show somehow — wouldn’t it make it a little more like Yellowstone? Well, that depends on if we ever see it.

What we can go ahead and say here is that ever since Lucas and Elizabeth’s engagement ended, we’ve wanted that Chris McNally’s character to get his own epic love story. He deserves it! We recognize the producers not wanting to rush anything last season but now, it feels like it’s the perfect time to make it happen. This season should offer up a lot of opportunities and while a romance is coming, nothing is a sure thing here. It could take a good bit of time for everything to happen.

For now, let’s just hope that some more trailers will arrive soon, ones that give you a good sense of what lies ahead across the board. After all, this is a show that is only a month away!

