When Calls the Heart season 12 teaser gives Melissa Gilbert tease

Over the weekend, we received the glorious and/or unexpected news that When Calls the Heart season 12 is premiering in January. Now, why not get a look at the first preview for what lies ahead?

If you head over to the official Twitter for the Hallmark Channel itself, you can see a pretty extended look at some of what the overall story will be moving forward — and most importantly, a first look at none other than Melissa Gilbert! The Little House on the Prairie legend is going to be appearing in some capacity as Georgie, someone who “shares a surprising past with one special Hope Valley resident.”

So, who is that? Well, judging from the promo alone, it seems as though that person could end up being Bill, and we hope that the two get at least a handful of fun scenes together.

Just in casting Gilbert alone, When Calls the Heart clearly understands that nostalgia is one of the most important things that comes into making a show like this work. They recognize that viewers of this show may have grown up watching Melissa, and we hope that this role brings back some good memories.

As for the rest of the season, we recognize that at least one part of the story ahead is going to revolve a little bit around a secret about Jack’s past — though even calling it a “secret” may not even be the right word for it. It could just be something in his life that he didn’t know about, or an issue that he thought was solved long before he met her. We do think that this is some sort of challenge for her and Nathan to overcome but in the end, we tend to think that the two are more than qualified to do that.

