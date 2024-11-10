When Calls the Heart season 12: Erin Krakow’s new tease

The When Calls the Heart season 12 premiere is going to be coming to Hallmark Channel in early January — so, what will the story be all about?

Well, there is one thing that the producers do tend to ensure heading into every year of the drama: There will be drama. Sometimes it leads to heartwarming moments, but not before a lot of struggle. We already know that the new season is going to begin with Elizabeth in a pretty tricky place, one where she has to deal with some sort of reveal from her late husband Jack’s past. Can she and Nathan navigate through that? We are confident and yet, that does not mean that every single part of it is going to prove easy.

Speaking to Swooon about the overall story that lies ahead now, here is a little bit of what star / executive producer Erin Krakow had to say:

“I can just tell you it has been such a roller coaster of a season, and I mean that in the best possible way … I can’t speak for every actor or every character on our show, but I can say that for my character, there has been so much variety: high highs, low lows, some real frisky fun, some comedy, and some serious drama. That’s just scratching the surface. It’s going to be a huge season.”

Personally, we are all for the idea of the entire When Calls the Heart team taking bigger and bigger swings as time goes on — and why in the world wouldn’t they, all things considered? The bigger the risks that they take, and the more likely it is that they can draw headlines from non-viewers. Sure, you want to keep the comforting angle and also satisfy your loyal audience, but why not try to subvert some expectations?

