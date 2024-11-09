When Calls the Heart season 12 filming wraps, per Erin Krakow

Just in case you wanted some great news tonight regarding When Calls the Heart season 12, why not turn to Erin Krakow?

In a post on Instagram tonight, the star and executive producer made it clear that the cast and crew are done with the latest batch of episodes in British Columbia:

That’s a wrap on Season 12 of [When Calls the Heart]! We are so grateful and proud and exhausted! Can’t wait to share this special season with all of you!

This season started off production in July, and we know that there is a pretty big cliffhanger that the writers need to address: What news about Jack’s past is about to surface? What impact will that have on Krakow’s Elizabeth and then also Nathan? We have to wait and see if that’s going to happen, but we are fairly optimistic that all will be fine for the two of them. Hope Valley is going to have a lot of romance coming up, but also drama at the same exact time. Aren’t these two things a big part of what the show does best? We tend to think so, at least!

Now, we just have to wait and see what Hallmark Channel decides when it comes to a premiere date. Our sentiment is that we’re going to have a chance to see it at some point in the late winter or early spring, whenever we get to the end of The Way Home.

Is season 12 going to be the end?

Well, let’s just say that Krakow made no real reference to it, and that makes us think that there are plenty more potentially coming up! It really will come down to both the ratings and also what the creative team wants, but it is one of the most successful shows that Hallmark has.

Related – Learn more news on When Calls the Heart season 12, including some other Lucas news

What do you most want to see moving into When Calls the Heart season 12?

Share right now in the attached comments, and also come back — there are a lot of other updates coming before the premiere.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







