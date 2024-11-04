When Calls the Heart season 12 premiere date: November update

Are we going to be learning something more on When Calls the Heart season 12 between now and the end of November? Well, it should not be a shock that we’d love nothing more to have additional insight and soon!

After all, filming has been going on for the latest chapter of the hit Hallmark Channel drama for the past few months, and we do tend to think that we are inching ever closer to some big milestones behind the scenes. Unfortunately, the full season being in the can does not mean that the show is about to premiere, as it does require still editing work to get the show from point A to point B. Also, you have to remember that the network can still do whatever they want with the show after the fact.

For now, here is some of what we can say regarding the future of the show at present. First and foremost, it is our anticipation that When Calls the Heart will return again in March or April, following the conclusion of The Way Home. Because of this, it is much too early to get a premiere-date reveal this month. Could we get other teases on the future of the series? Sure, but not so much that. We personally think that a season 12 date will be revealed either in January or early February.

As for a possible season 13, that’s also not something we will probably learn about for a good while, as the powers-that-be have no reason to rush a reveal there, either. Our feeling is that if we’re lucky, something more is going to be unveiled on that subject when we get around to the spring — which would enable everyone to start filming again next summer.

