When Calls the Heart season 12: Melissa Gilbert to appear

According to a new report from Deadline, iconic Little House on the Prairie star Melissa Gilbert is going to be appearing in at least two episodes coming up as Georgie McGill, a person who “shares a surprising past with one special Hope Valley resident.” What does that mean? Well, that remains to be seen, but it does feel already like she is a perfect fit for the series and should bring a lot of nostalgia to the story.

Speaking in a statement about this casting, here is what Kelly Garrett, vice president of Hallmark Media programming, had to say:

“When Calls the Heart has long drawn comparisons to Little House on the Prairie, for its charming and compelling stories of hope, human connection and frontier survival … It was only fitting that the first people to hear this special news were the Hearties — devoted fans who have celebrated the show year after year and made it such a success. The energy being here with them to share this news is electric and we cannot wait for them to meet Georgie next year.”

Now, we know that When Calls the Heart has some serious business to address when season 12 picks up, especially when it comes to trying to resolve that huge cliffhanger when it comes to that apparent secret from Jack Thornton’s past. What does that mean? We don’t think the show is out to vilify the character, but there is something coming still that could lead to some sort of drama for Elizabeth and Nathan. there are a lot of other stories ahead as well, but this one clearly stands out.

