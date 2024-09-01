When Calls the Heart season 12 premiere date: September update

What could we end up learning about When Calls the Heart season 12 between now and the end of September? It makes sense to wonder, and for a number of different reasons! This is a series that is currently in production, and we certainly imagine that Hallmark Channel will be doing quite a bit in order to promote it!

After all, remember for a moment that this remains one of their most successful shows; there is a reason why the powers-that-be continue to use Erin Krakow, Pascale Hutton, Chris McNally, and a number of other actors in their original films. They seem this as a valuable extension of their brand and so long as it is profitable, they are going to find a way to keep things going.

Unfortunately, here is where we do have to step in and share a little bit of the bad news: If you were hoping to get more news on the show’s return this month, you are sure to be disappointed. Odds are, a When Calls the Heart premiere date will be revealed either at the end of this year or in January / February. Our sentiment is that Hallmark will not be making any big changes to their schedule. By that, we mean that you will see The Way Home back in January and then season 12 on the air in March or April. It is the pattern that clearly makes the most sense for them at this point, though we have seen executives change things up over the years.

We suppose that if there is one thing that could be revealed by Hallmark between now and the end of the month, it is something on the casting front. Even still, this is not the sort of thing that has to be rushed at all here.

