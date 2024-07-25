When Calls the Heart season 12: An Erin Krakow video from set!

The wait until the When Calls the Heart season 12 premiere is undoubtedly long — that’s inevitable, based on where the calendar currently stands. Even with filming now underway, the season needs to be shot, edited, and then distributed at the time of Hallmark Channel’s choosing. The hope is that a Hope Valley return will happen next spring, but they are the parties in control — they’ll dictate when and how to revisit this world once more.

So in the midst of a long wait, we’ll take whatever sort of behind-the-scenes content we can — especially when it is both silly and comes from Erin Krakow.

If you head over to her official Instagram, you can see the actress and executive producer having a little bit of fun, sharing an image of herself alongside a tiny, dancing Nathan in the palm of her hand. This is all a cheeky reminder that the teacher and the Mountie are now together moving into the new season, and it does not appear as though there are plans to split them up.

Instead, the major question entering When Calls the Heart season 12 is what sort of secret has emerged from Jack’s past (he is not coming back from the dead), and how it is that the two characters will find a way to tackle this together. We imagine that there are also going to be conversations about their future, but there is also a lot that has to be figured out there, as well. They clearly love each other, but they also have people like Little Jack and Allie to consider. Their relationship is bigger than just them.

Of course, this is an ensemble show and in the weeks to come, our expectation is that a few more teases will be shared. We’re just grateful for now that this is not one of those seasons where there are so many cliffhangers that it is impossible to share anything in fear of spoilers. that can be hard, especially for any longtime fans that rely on these sort of BTS crumbs to make the wait that much easier.

