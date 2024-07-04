When Calls the Heart season 12 premiere date: July 2024 update

The story of When Calls the Heart season 12 already looks to be pretty great. Just consider some of the cliffhangers! Season 11 concluded with Elizabeth getting some sort of news about the late Jack Thornton … but what does that mean? There are questions aplenty, and that is without even getting into what lies ahead for Lucas as he continues to try and govern the area.

Clearly, there is a lot to look forward to when it comes to the Hallmark Channel drama — and yet, there is a real need here for some additional information before we get too excited. What is it that we stand to learn over the course of this month?

Well, let’s start things off here by noting the fact that there should at least be some sort of news regarding production this month, largely due to the fact that this is around when filming tends to start for this show. We imagine that there could be a tease or two shared throughout the summer, but there will also be a lot of stuff under a heavy lock and key for a good while. That is, until at least a premiere date gets revealed!

If you are hoping for that sort of announcement this month, let’s just say to prepare for disappointment. There is zero need for Hallmark to reveal something here until early 2025, especially since we don’t anticipate season 12 will air until at least the spring. Our hope here of course is that the show follows The Way Home again, and that there could be more seasons coming even after this one. After all, nothing has been said at this point to make us think that we’re entering the end of the series. So long as that’s the case, let’s continue to hold out some hope…

