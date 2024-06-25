When Calls the Heart season 12: Erin Krakow on cliffhanger

Is the When Calls the Heart season 12 premiere going to address that big Elizabeth – Nathan cliffhanger right away? At the moment, all signs point towards yes!

After all, it is a pretty darn hard thing to avoid. In the closing minutes of the season 11 finale, Erin Krakow’s character receives a shocking visit from Hargraves, who has come back to pass along news to her that relates to Jack. This is the last thing that anyone expected; after all, what could be out there concerning a man she loved, but also a man who has been dead now for some time?

Well, rest assured — answers will be coming. In a new interview with TV Insider Krakow and Kevin McGarry both more or less confirmed that, while Erin also noted that in the aftermath, her character is “first and foremost [in] shock, but she turns to the person that she loves and trusts most in that moment to share that emotion because who could have predicted that Hargraves would be coming to talk to her about that at all, but about that?”

While it does feel like When Calls the Heart moving forward will continue to challenge Elizabeth and Nathan, it also feels like they are most likely endgame. The show has created so much chaos regarding romantic couples already over the years that it does not feel like there’s any reason for further mystery here. The two clearly love each other and beyond that, there are also a lot of stories that they can play around with. Take, for starters, that they both have other people who depend on them in Allie and Little Jack. They also have jobs that are both demanding and also important to Hope Valley. There is no shortage of material, and hopefully, that raises the odds for multiple seasons ahead.

Related – Be sure to get more news on a possible When Calls the Heart season 12 premiere date

What do you most want to see for Elizabeth and Nathan moving into When Calls the Heart season 12?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are more updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







