When Calls the Heart season 12 premiere date hopes at Hallmark

Following tonight’s finale, it makes perfect sense to want a When Calls the Heart season 12 premiere date sooner rather than later … right? Well, we do tend to think that the answer is a little bit complicated.

Yet, here is the good news! Hallmark Channel has already confirmed that there is another season, which we know is already in pre-production. The story is getting prepped, costume fittings are being done, and the cast is getting ready to return to Hope Valley (a.k.a. British Columbia) in the near future. Over the next few weeks, we imagine that there is more that we’ll be able to share when it comes to filming.

As for a premiere date, unfortunately we are going to be stuck for a while to get some other news on that … even though this is not all that much of a surprise. Typically Hallmark does not reveal a premiere date until at least a couple of months before the premiere, and that will most-likely be the same this time around. If we have a chance to learn about a start date early next year, we’ll be thrilled — just as we also will be in the event we see the show back in late March and early April.

Will this be the final season on Hallmark? We obviously hope not and luckily, nobody is indicating that it is at the moment. Yet, of course this is the point in the show’s run where a lot of these questions inevitably start to be asked. Our advice is to not take any episode for granted, largely because so few shows (especially on cable) have a chance to have this sort of run.

Now, let’s just hope that the next season is as romantic, dramatic, and heartwarming as what we’ve had a chance to see so far.

