When Calls the Heart season 11: More on big finale, season 12

In just two days the When Calls the Heart season 11 finale is going to arrive on Hallmark Channel — are you ready to dive into it?

If you love the world of Hope Valley, then of course we tend to think you are going to be thrilled with what lies ahead here. How can you not? There are so many things that need to be unraveled, especially when it comes to the next chapter of Lucas’ life after all he’s gone through this season. That could be where some of the drama lies, whereas from a standpoint of joy, there may be a lot of great content with Elizabeth and Nathan. They are together now! Why not enjoy the honeymoon phase for a while?

Now if you want to get a lot of teases from the finale alongside some behind-the-scenes story, there is a recent live stream you can watch over on Twitter. This is where you can see Erin Krakow, Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith, Jack Wagner, and Andrea Brooks all set the stage for what lies ahead!

If you were not aware, while all of this is happening When Calls the Heart is currently in pre-production for season 12. That means everything from preparing the sets to costume fittings to a lot of the other stuff required to make sure that things get off on the right foot. We imagine that there will be more official news to share when it comes to filming over the next few weeks, and that these episodes will be wrapped later this fall in anticipation of a premiere date in 2025. Hopefully, the show keeps this spring window and we aren’t stuck waiting until summer, like we were season 10.

In general, be prepared for some of what you love this weekend from the show — with maybe a surprise or two, as well.

