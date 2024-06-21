When Calls the Heart season 11 finale spoilers: A new Lucas tease

The When Calls the Heart season 11 finale is a couple of days away and so far, we have discussed the show mostly through a pretty specific lens. After all, a lot has been said already about Mei and Mike’s upcoming wedding, plus also Nathan and Elizabeth celebrating the early days of their relationship.

So what about Lucas? Chris McNally’s character had an extremely different season this year, as he recovered from his near-death experience, worked on a resort project, and dealt with a lot of problems that come along with being Governor. What we’re trying to say here is rather simple, and it is that things are not always easy when you are put in this sort of position. Yet, somehow and somehow, he was able to figure it out and press onward.

If you are wondering where the journey goes from here, let’s just say that Lucas may have another big arc in season 12, one that could allow him to explore some passions further. Here is some of what McNally had to say to TVLine:

… While I can’t say the end of this season hints at Lucas embarking on a journey that’s specifically for his next great love, I can say it hints at him embarking on a journey towards something he loves greatly. The end of the season leaves his tea cup filled with renewed energy and ambition, ready to spring into Season 12, and time will tell what that particular journey may bring.

Our hope here is that in the end, there will be some sort of great opportunity to see some twists and turns unfold, and we wouldn’t mind if the cliffhanger was Lucas-focused. After all, Nathan and Elizabeth seem to be concluding the season in a happy place, so why work to throw some sort of wrench into their story now?

