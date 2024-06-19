When Calls the Heart season 11 finale video: Sharing secrets?

As we prepare to see When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 12 this weekend, remember that quite a bit will be different. This is the finale and of course with that, there will be a lot of drama!

However, at the same time there is some romance that will course its way through most of the story, and that will come in multiple forms. For starters, Mei and Mike are going to be married! The promo gave you a good sense as to what lies ahead for the two of them, just as Elizabeth and Nathan will have a chance to celebrate recently getting together.

If you head to the official Hallmark Channel YouTube page, you can see a new preview for the When Calls the Heart finale that gives you a better sense of how good Erin Krakow and Kevin McGarry’s characters are feeling about their new-found relationship. Nathan confirms that he told Allie about their relationship and she is happy for the two of them. They also promise to tell each other secrets … but we don’t get a chance to see in here what they are.

In general, it is our feeling that most of the finale will be about these characters in the honeymoon phase. There is no real reason for the producers to throw a lot of challenges at them yet, mostly because there is going to be a lot of room for that elsewhere as the big Lucas storyline builds to some sort of conclusion. There may also be some sort of cliffhanger at the end of the finale, but it remains to be seen what that will actually be about.

