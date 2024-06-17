When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 12 (finale): Fiona returns!

If you wanted yet another reason to be excited for the When Calls the Heart season 11 finale on Hallmark Channel next week, here it is: Fiona is coming back!

In the newly-released promo for the upcoming, super-romantic end of the season, it was confirmed that Kayla Wallace is set to reprise her role that she’s played for such a long stretch of time. The actress has been away for most of the season to work on another project, but this is a good reminder that her heart never strays that much from Hope Valley. (She also has a good reason to always come back, given that she and Kevin McGarry are engaged in real life.)

Of course, Fiona’s return to Hope Valley comes at a pretty fantastic time, as we are going to see the wedding of Mike and Mei play out! In one way, you can argue that this is coming really fast given their recent engagement; yet, there is also a chance that there is some sort of a time jump. It is clear that Elizabeth and Nathan are now together, and there is of course something quite nice that comes from seeing their relationship hit this point. We’ve known it was coming for a while, and we do prefer having this opportunity to see them together before the final episode wraps.

Now, is there still a chance at some sort of dramatic surprise? Absolutely, you can’t rule something like that out! This is a show that has handed us some drama before, and there is a chance that there will be at least something in here that is used to set the stage for the already-renewed season 12. The promo doesn’t mention it directly, but that may be intentional.

