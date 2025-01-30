Yellowjackets season 3 spoilers: Sophie Thatcher on ‘huge shock’

With the Yellowjackets season 3 premiere poised to arrive on Valentine’s Day, there are certainly major reasons to be psyched. What is the biggest one? Well, consider the possibility that we see an exciting and/or totally unexpected arc from Natalie.

At this point, it is hard to even comprehend what could happen with her in the wilderness now that she is the Antler Queen. Sure, there is no guarantee that she holds on to the title forever, but isn’t there still a lot that could be done with her? We imagine that this season is transformative, and Sophie Thatcher is going to be the sole anchor for the character following her death in the present.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar in a new interview, Thatcher herself indicated where things stand with her character now, plus also an incredible arc that could lead to some big surprises:

Well, there are a lot of questions that will be answered. The very end of this season was a huge, huge shock to me. I was, again, bawling while reading. Last season, you got to see young Natalie starting to crack. But it’s really this season when you see how the guilt keeps piling up within her. She is a person that really hangs on to her guilt and stores her trauma inside of her, whereas the other Yellowjackets have different ways of coping. So she turns to all of these outlets that allow her to escape herself. You’ll really understand why she would want to go to such great lengths to forget everything and get out of her own mind.

In other words, this season is going to be absolutely insane and it is hard to even imagine just how in the world she is going to be prepared.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

