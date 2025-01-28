Yellowjackets season 3 spoilers: A new mystery addition…

If there is one thing that we 100% know about Yellowjackets at this point, it is that they love mysteries on all fronts — that of course includes plot points but at times, it can also include guest stars.

With that in mind, why not get more into the latest news in regards to casting? According to a new report coming in now from Deadline, you are going to be seeing Ashley Sutton come on board the Showtime drama for a recurring role. She is going to appear in at least three episodes, which is enough for us to know that the part she plays will at least be reasonably important.

To date, Sutton joins a list of new additions for the season that also includes Community alum Joel McHale and then also Hilary Swank, who seems to have the most significant part of the three based on what has been teased so far. We do think that there is only so much space newcomers can take on a show like this, mostly because there is so much material already. Not only do you have everything going on in the present, but also the past timeline in the wilderness. Both have a ton of characters already, let alone some mysteries that need to be developed more and more over time. We’ll just have to see how things are pieced together with this show in particular, as we do think that there are going to be more twists and turns ahead.

If you have not heard as of yet, the plan is for Yellowjackets season 3 to arrive on February 14 — we’re sure more info is going to surface soon leading up to that point.

