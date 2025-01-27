Yellowjackets season 3: EP on aftermath of huge death

The season 3 premiere of of Yellowjackets is going to be coming to Showtime on February 14, and there is so much for the story to address! In the present, for example, we imagine a lot of the survivors are still going to be reeling from the loss of Natalie and understandably so. She was such a key cog in the story, and of course it raises a lot of questions about whether or not the dynamic is going to change.

Taking out a major character like this is a big risk, so why do it? Well, if you ask one of the executive producers, it is really about honoring something ingrained in the show’s DNA.

In a new interview now with SFX, Jonathan Lisco defended the death, saying it was necessary for the sake of pushing things forward:

“If the show is about trauma and the consequences of what they went through, then there needs to be consequences … There can’t be consequences if you’re not going to have what they went through affect some of our seminal characters. For better or worse, we hope that that’s understandable to our very dear audience, because if the impact doesn’t have an effect on them emotionally or psychologically, then what are we doing? Because that’s the conceit of the show.”

Even though Juliette Lewis will no longer be around to play the character in the present, remember that you still have Natalie in the past. Not only that, but she may be more important than ever now that she has taken on the position of Antler Queen! We can’t speak to whether or not she will have it forever, but it is clearly a big part of the narrative for now.

What do you think we are going to be seeing on Yellowjackets without Natalie around in the present?

