Yellowjackets season 3 trailer brings us carnage, questions, Jackie!

Today, Showtime finally unleashed its long-awaited trailer for Yellowjackets season 3 premiering on February 14. With that, what’s at the center of it?

Well, let’s just start off here by noting that once again, survival is the primary order of business for this show and a lot of the characters across timelines. In the present, Shauna is convinced the only person who is safe will be the last woman standing. Meanwhile, someone clearly wants everyone dead … but who? Secrets are also going to be spilled, at least in due time.

As for what else we’re getting in the past, just remember that the winter is seemingly over and we are moving into a warmer climate … but that does not mean anything will be getting easier. There is a manhunt for Coach Ben, Natalie is the Antler Queen, and somehow … Jackie is back? Well, she’s probably just a figment of someone’s imagination, but it is nice to see that Ella Purnell had time to do something in between Fallout, Sweetpea, and everything else that she’s got going on right now.

We know that the second season of Yellowjackets was somewhat polarizing, so is this season the chance to turn that around? At the very least, we do think it is possible — just like we also think we’re going to get a lot of answers. Mind you, this is not the final season of the show … but we are still eager to finally have a little more information to share about what may be truly happening out in the wilderness.

You can view the full trailer for the third season over here — and of course, we’ve got an excellent use of music front and center.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

