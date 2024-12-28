Yellowjackets season 3: Hilary Swank teases TV return

As many of you may certainly be aware at this point, Yellowjackets season 3 is coming to Showtime on February 14 and of course, there is so much to be excited about! This is a season that is promising to give you more answers about what happened out in the wilderness. While there is no guarantee that we are going to learn everything under the sun, we do think you’ll find out enough to keep you hooked.

In addition to answers, this story is also promising some new additions. Joel McHale is coming on board in a still-mysterious role, and at the end of the first preview for the new season, you can see a glimpse of a bloodied Hilary Swank. There are theories out there that she is playing the older version of one of the surviving players, but that is still far from concerned.

What we can at least say is that Swank was thrilled to have the opportunity, though she also noted that she has a hard time watching the show. Why is that? Well, speaking on The Today Show, she notes that it is one of those things that is a little too intense for her. She did say that she was thrilled for this particular opportunity for a few different reasons. For starters, she did not have to relocate; meanwhile, she only had to work a few days a week, which was great for allowing her to spend time with her children.

One of the things that we know about Swank is that she can play almost any character under the sun, and we more than anticipate that this is going to be the case here as well. This is one of those instances where we honestly don’t mind it being kept a secret for as long as possible.

