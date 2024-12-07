Yellowjackets season 3 trailer: Who is being hunted?

Today Showtime unveiled a first-look trailer at Yellowjackets season 3 — so what can we take away from it?

Well, first starters, life for a lot of women in the wilderness is just as chaotic as you would have imagined and then some. It seems like we are officially heading out of the winter, but that does not mean anyone is safe. All of the survivors are seemingly beginning more of a descent into madness, and we do have to sit back and wonder what that is going to look like … and also who will be eaten.

Meanwhile, in the present Shauna’s daughter is insisting that she be told what really happened out there and as far as we can tell, the worst is still under wraps. Sure, we know what happened to Jackie and some other characters, but we know from the end of the pilot that things are going to get pretty darn gnarly — somehow, they will get worse long before they get better and you have to brace yourselves for that.

While the trailer (watch here) does not necessarily show it, we also imagine that the remaining Yellowjackets are also going to be dealing with a lot in the present when it comes to the aftermath of Natalie’s death. What is going to do to their psyche? There has been this fear that the wilderness is still hunting them and that slowly, it is going to chip away at every single part of who they are. At this point, we tend to think that this could be front and center for a lot of what is coming, and that paranoia could end up driving them to do some potentially dangerous things.

What are you most eager to see moving into Yellowjackets season 3 when it launches on Showtime?

Is there a particular character you are the most worried for? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

