Yellowjackets season 3: Show EP addresses ‘bonus episode,’ wait

Who would have ever expected as much of a wait or a discussion around a “bonus episode” than what we’ve had with Yellowjackets?

For those curious about this, what we can say is rather simple: Back after season 2 aired, it was confirmed that there was another episode that was shot; however, it was not indicated as to when it would air. Rumor has it that this episode may feature Jason Ritter, as his casting was reported for season 2 and yet, he never actually turned up.

Now, we know that season 3 is slated to premiere on February 14 and yet, there’s almost nothing out there on the bonus episode at all. What’s happening? Well, here is what co-creator Ashley Lyle had to say on the matter to Entertainment Weekly:

The truth is that there is a bonus episode but we may need to wait a bit longer for it.

If there is something more that we can say here in a theoretical sense, it is that this episode may be pushed back for story reasons — there may be something in here that the show decided to handle in a different way, and we will circle back to it further on down the road. Our sentiment is that this may be somewhat separate from the rest of the story, and feature a character or two that is a part of their own world in some sort of way. We recognize that this is baffling, but we’re trying to put our trust in the team. After all, they gave us Yellowjackets in the first place and our hope is that the third season is imaginative, brutal, and worthy of more theories. In other words, everything that we have come to love over the course of time.

What do you think is featured within the Yellowjackets bonus episode?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

