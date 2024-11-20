Yellowjackets season 3 premiere date: See first Showtime tease!

We know that the wait has been rather long, but we now know when you will get more Yellowjackets in your life. Talk about a great gift for Valentine’s Day!

This week, it was officially confirmed that on Friday, February 14, the third season of the survival drama is going to be here. As for what the story will be, the simplest assumption here is that the survival-of-the-fittest mindset is going to be present, and that things are going to get more chaotic than ever before.

At the end of season 2, the series handed to us what was easily its biggest creative swing so far in the death of Natalie in the present-day. Yet, the character is still around in the past. Not only that, but she is the infamous Antler Queen! Does she hold the title forever? That’s one of many things we still have to learn, including who could be devoured next in the past as a measure of survival. We still have not gotten to the point where we had the Antler Queen scene in the pilot.

What is so curious about this premiere date for Yellowjackets season 3 is that for now, it really does not say anything regarding the mystery “bonus” episode that was shot back in season 2 and to this point, not released. Is this going to be coming out as a part of the season 3 order; or, will it be dropped beforehand? We honestly want answers on that just as much as we do anything when it comes to what is happening with a lot of the main characters. How can we not, all things considered?

You can see the first season 3 teaser now over here.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

