Yellowjackets season 3: The Joel McHale casting story

We know that for the most part, the folks at Showtime and the producers have kept quiet when it comes to the story of Yellowjackets season 3. Yet, is there still something that we can share on the casting front?

Well, let’s just say that even though Joel McHale’s character on the show may not be public knowledge yet, we can at least share the story of how he was cast — and it really is an exercise in randomness.

Speaking at Vulture Fest this weekend, co-creator Ashley Lyle noted that she and her friends actually ran into the Community alum at a Built to Spill concert at the Troubadour in Los Angeles. At first, she didn’t even believe that it was him — however, after striking up a conversation, she learned that he was actually a big fan of the show. One thing led to another, and here we go — Joel is on the show now.

While years ago we imagine that McHale’s casting would be surprising if not controversial, he has shown as of late some real chops as a dramatic actor. For starters, you have a run that he did on The X-Files after its brief revival on Fox; meanwhile, he also has the part of Chef David on The Bear. Sure, we know that this is technically billed as a comedy at most awards shows, but we can be honest when it comes to describing what it really is at the end of the day here.

At the very least, our hope is that McHale is connected to one of the main characters in the present. You could certainly argue that he is a fellow classmate of the team, based on his age.

What do you think we are going to see from Joel McHale on Yellowjackets in season 3?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

