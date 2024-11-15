Yellowjackets season 3 spoilers: The big Sophie Thatcher storyline

If there is one thing you really should know at this point entering Yellowjackets season 3, it is simply this: Things are going to get crazy. Also, Natalie is still going to have a central role, even if the character mostly exists at this point within a singular timeline.

Remember that at the end of last season, we saw the present-day version of the part (played by Juliette Lewis) killed off. Meanwhile, in the past, Natalie became the Antler Queen. Is this merely the first instance of this infamous character, or will she play the part first-time in the Wilderness? These are questions that we cannot answer as of yet; however, playing her in the third season was a pretty emotional experience for one Sophie Thatcher.

Speaking in a new interview with Vanity Fair, here is some of what the actress had to say about the material she has taken on this time around:

[It] gets really dark. You get to see more of my Natalie. It makes me really emotional. People really feel for my character. I love my character more than anything in the world, and I don’t know if I’ll ever feel this again. There was a point toward the end of the season where I would talk about Natalie and just start crying. I’m so protective of her, and that just makes for a really beautiful, intense experience.

The great thing about the dual timelines of Yellowjackets is that at the very least, we know that Thatcher will be around however long the series is. The third season is one where we are going to get answers, but what some of those look like, of course, will most likely generate conversation aplenty.

Remember, we should have more news on a season 3 premiere date in the months ahead.

What are you most interested in seeing from Natalie moving into Yellowjackets season 3?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

