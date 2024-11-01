Yellowjackets season 3 premiere date: Do we know a month?

For much of the past couple of months, we have suggested an approximate timeframe for Yellowjackets season 3 on Showtime. Now, it seems like we are closer to that coming home to roost.

In the comments of a recent post on Instagram, costume designer Marie Schley indicated that the third season of the hit drama will, in fact, be coming out in February. This has always been what made the most sense, largely because of you are the network and or Paramount+, it should be your wish to have this air not too long after the first season of Dexter: Original Sin, which is premiering next month. (Note, of course, that nothing has been confirmed by Showtime insofar as a month goes for Yellowjackets — they are just saying it is back early next year.)

So when in February can you actually expect it? We would say late in the month makes the most sense due to the Original Sin schedule, and that also gives the producers more time to perfect their take on the wilderness and so much more. Filming for season 3 is already done, so that part of the equation is taken care of fully already.

As for what the story is going to be…

Early indications are that this chapter of the story will start to give more answers as to what truly happened for the survivors, and hopefully, give us a better understanding of what is transpiring with all of them in the present. Are they still experiencing trauma from those events, or is there an unknown force at play, actually dictating some of the worst events in their lives. Given the (spoiler alert) death of Natalie in the present at the end of last season, we certainly think the story could look and feel different.

Do you think that we will, in fact, see Yellowjackets season 3 arrive in February?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

