Yellowjackets season 3 premiere date: Showtime’s first tease

While there may not officially be a Yellowjackets season 3 premiere date on Showtime as of yet, we do still have good news.

In a new piece over at Vanity Fair, it is confirmed that the third chapter of the survival drama is going to be coming back in early 2025. We’ve said for a while that it will likely return around the time that Dexter: Original Sin is over, and that is the same thing that we are left to think for the time being, as well.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YELLOWJACKETS videos!

So while we do wait for the series to return, why not share a little bit of what is ahead? This is going to be an eventful season for sure, one where there is going to be a ton of drama all across the board — and where some answers may be coming.

Speaking to the aforementioned website, co-creator Ashley Lyle had the following to pass along about what we can expect to see:

When we were initially coming up with the idea for the show, Bart and I would spend hours and hours and hours just coming up with the concept and the characters. The two timelines always felt like the linchpin to the show for us. When we first thought about it, we had specifically latched on to the broad, big concept of the girls’ soccer team, and the survivalism and all of that—but that didn’t quite feel like enough to us. It was when we thought, “What if we did two timelines and we showed the past as present, as something that’s very vital and real and visceral?” That’s what made the show for us.

This season is really when we start bringing those pieces together. That was always the plan. It is very satisfying to have elements of this season that were planned from the very beginning. I cannot get into specifics, I wish I could, but there are a couple of big things in this season that were in the very initial pitches before we even took it out to networks, that we’ve finally got the chance to execute and to play out. The satisfaction of having something in your brains for that long and finally having it come to pass is very exciting.

Our hope is that we do get enough information about the past in season 3 to see what, if anything, is still haunting the survivors further in the present. Is much of what they are feeling regarding the Wilderness psychological, or is there somehow more to the story than even we know? It’s all worth thinking about at present.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding Yellowjackets right now, including what else is ahead

What do you most want to see moving into Yellowjackets season 3, no matter when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







