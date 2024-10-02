Yellowjackets season 3: Showtime hypes Hilary Swank casting

There are a number of different things to be excited for entering Yellowjackets season 3, but isn’t Hilary Swank now on the list?

Well, the first thing that you obviously should remember here is quite simple: This is not something that we saw coming. Swank is of course a hugely accomplished performer, someone who has nostalgia tied to her in her own way. Showtime is going to do whatever they can to promote that, and we’re not surprised at all to see some new videos highlighting this addition in a big way!

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see a video from the network celebrating the addition of Swank to the series, though they also keep it under wraps exactly who it is that she is playing.

Given that the hope is that the actress could be around on the series for a while, it would still not be a shock to us if she is eventually revealed to be one of the other survivors of the time spent in the wilderness. There are still some people back then that are unaccounted for and, beyond just that, it makes sense to slowly reveal more and more of them over time in the present. If the show does not go this route, they could easily then pivot over and cast her as a family member of someone who is out there.

At this point, the only thing that feels reasonably assured is that this role is going to be a meaty one. If that’s what we get, and there is some great scenes with her and the Yellowjackets we’ve already come to know and love, we’re going to be happy with the end result.

