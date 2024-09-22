Yellowjackets season 3 premiere date: A fall 2024 update

Is there a chance that some more big news on a Yellowjackets season 3 premiere date is going to come out this fall? The appeal of it is pretty darn clear at this point. This is a series that has been off the air for well over a year at this point. Granted, there are some extenuating circumstances that slowed it down, including the industry strikes of last year.

Still, doesn’t it appear as though we’ll be getting more information when it comes to the show’s future between now and the start of the winter? There are certainly a number of different cases to be made here.

First and foremost here, remember the fact that season 3 is pretty deep into production at this point, and we tend to believe that it will be wrapped well before the fall is over. That does allow the series to shift more exclusively into post-production, and making sure all of these episodes are as perfect as possible.

Now, it is true that there are no plans for Yellowjackets to return in 2024, but it would not be a shock to us if a specific 2025 date is announced in November or December. Remember that Dexter: Original Sin is going to be airing in December, and it actually feels rather smart to air a first-look teaser for season 3 around the same time to keep people subscribed.

Now, we’re also well-aware of the fact that there is also that season 2 “bonus” episode that is lingering around out there. We’d love to say something a little more specific about said episode now, but it’s become clear that the network is just going to air it whenever they want to. It’s almost silly to sit here and try to project a specific date upon it.

