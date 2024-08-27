Yellowjackets season 3 spoilers: Joel McHale to appear

Curious to learn more about Yellowjackets season 3? Let’s just say we have more to share on the guest-star front within!

Today, it was officially confirmed by Showtime that former Community star Joel McHale is coming on board the Showtime drama; however, details about the part are still unclear. He could be someone else out in the wilderness; or, he may be tied in some way to what Shauna, Misty, or another character is going through in the present.

One thing that has become increasingly clear over the past few years is that McHale, best known as a comedic actor, has grown more and more accustomed to dramatic roles. This includes a part on The X-Files reboot in addition to playing Chef David on The Bear. While that show may technically be labeled as a comedy, Joel’s scenes there are anything but. He does still have another gig in Fox’s Animal Control, but we do not think that this is going to overlap in any substantial way to what he’s doing on Yellowjackets.

Production for the third season has been ongoing since the spring. While there is no official premiere date yet, our hope is that we’re going to have an opportunity to see / hear something more between now and the end of the year. We hope to see it back at some point in the winter / spring of 2025; it has already been confirmed that we will not be going back to the wilderness in 2024.

In general, we have SO many questions heading into the third season — heck, we are still wondering what happened with that bonus episode that was a part of the season 2 run supposedly that Showtime’s been holding on to.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

