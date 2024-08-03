Yellowjackets season 3 premiere date: An August 2024 update

With us now moving more into August 2024, is there more good news to share about Yellowjackets season 3? There is often a lot to say about this show, and we are pleased to note that this is not changing.

Of course, would we always love more clarity about what the future holds? You better believe that, and a million times out of a million. Showtime has kept their cards close to the vest, and the one thing that we can go ahead and note is simply this: Production remains very-much active in British Columbia.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YELLOWJACKETS videos!

Hopefully, within the next few months Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, and the rest of the cast will be done shooting this chapter of the show and with that, Showtime can start setting the stage more for what lies ahead. What can we predict now? Well, it has already been noted that season 3 will premiere in 2025, and our sentiment at the moment is that it could start around the time that the new series Dexter: Original Sin is concluding. That show is premiering in December and if that’s the case, doesn’t it make sense then to get Yellowjackets back around February or early March? It feels that way.

Now, we recognize that waiting almost two years between seasons is not ideal, but remember that there were extenuating circumstances here — most notably, the AMPTP not giving actors and writers a deal to end their strikes for a long time in 2023. If there is a season 4 (and there most likely will be), we do tend to think that it will be a shorter break between seasons.

As for what the next chapter will look like…

Well, let’s just say that the core of it could be dealing with changes in both timelines. In the past, you are going to be seeing the potential arrival of spring after a long and brutal winter. Meanwhile, in the present you have the death of Natalie. What is that going to mean for everyone else? Well, for starters, a fear that they could be next.

Related – See some other discussions now about Yellowjackets and the future

What do you most want to see moving into Yellowjackets season 3, no matter when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







