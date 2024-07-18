Yellowjackets season 3 premiere date: A worst-case scenario

For those who have not heard yet for whatever reason, Yellowjackets season 3 is currently in production in British Columbia! We know that the Showtime drama is on the way and really, the main mystery is when we have a chance to see it.

As of right now, the best-case scenario is that it comes on the air in January. It has already been confirmed that you will not be getting it this year but with it not having some extreme post-production window, we have no real reason to think that we will be waiting forever to have it back.

Now, with that being said, there is still value in talking about things the other way around here, as well — what is the worst-case scenario of a show like this? Let’s just say there is a little bit of variance here, mostly because a return-date is dependent on a few factors, including what other shows are on Showtime’s schedule. This is why the worst-case scenario to us is around April or May. It is hard to see them waiting to air Yellowjackets until after that, especially if the entire season is ready to go.

(What makes this whole return-date debate more curious is the idea that there is this mysterious “bonus episode” from season 2 that has sat on the shelf for well over a year.)

What the next chapter will look like

There is a hope that in the past, you will start to see some characters emerge from the absolutely terrible winter they have been dealing with for quite some time. Meanwhile, in the present, Shauna, Tai, and the other survivors may still be reeling from the shocking death of Natalie. The story continues to change … but who could be in danger next?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

