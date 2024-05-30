Yellowjackets season 3 video confirms Elijah Wood return

As many of you may be aware at present, Yellowjackets season 3 is currently in production — and we’ve got more news beyond that now!

If you head over to the show’s official Instagram, you can see a new behind-the-scenes video that officially confirms that Elijah Wood is back at Walter. While there was a strong likelihood this would be the case, it was hard to feel confident given that he was not a core character from the beginning, and also does not (seemingly) have the same connection to the wilderness as everyone else. Really, there are not a lot of people on this show who have this distinction — even Jeff has some real connections to what happened decades ago!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YELLOWJACKETS videos!

So what will the producers decide to give Walter in terms of the story from here on out? That is one of the big questions now, largely due to the fact that we know now what he is capable of, and that does complicate things.

In general, you can argue that almost the entirety of the third season is complicated. Just think about where things currently stand at the moment! Not only is Natalie now dead in the present-day timeline of the show, but you also have to wonder what happens now with Lottie (is she just institutionalized for good?) and if some other character is going to be in danger.

Hopefully, this is far from the only video that Showtime will release over the months ahead, but we do tend to image the longer things go, the more difficult they will ultimately be. After all, they don’t want to give anything away, especially with a messy show that is shrouded in so much mystery.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Yellowjackets now, including other insight on what’s to come

What do you most want to see from Elijah Wood on Yellowjackets season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







