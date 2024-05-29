Yellowjackets season 3 premiere date: Why the long wait?

As many of you are more than likely aware at this point, production is currently underway for Yellowjackets season 3 in Vancouver. However, we also know that we will be waiting until the new year in order to see the show back.

So, what gives with this? Why are we waiting for so long for a series that does not have a lot of CGI or some insane amount of episodes? Well, there are multiple reasons, but one stands out above all others.

For now, just think back to what we saw with the industry strikes of last year. Because of the AMPTP’s reluctance to get a fair deal done in a short period of time, we’re in a spot where production started so much later than it would have otherwise. Remember that the writers’ room was literally open for one day before the WGA strike began, and this meant that when the strike was over, they had to get all the scripts together before filming could kick off. The whole timeline went a little out the window!

If there is a silver lining that we can give now beyond just everyone being back at work, it is the simple fact that this show in particular tends to move rather quickly through post-production. It is one of the reasons why we could see it back at some point in January or February, at least if things move at the pace in which we currently expect for them to.

One other thing to keep watch for over the next few months

Given how insanely popular this show is for Showtime, don’t be shocked if we actually end up seeing a season 4 renewal announced so much earlier than anyone would expect. This would allow for the writers to get back to work earlier, ensuring a shorter turnaround.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

